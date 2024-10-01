Subscribe
SHOW ME YOUR DIARY
featuring writer + cartoonist Teresa Wong
Apr 18
•
Teresa Wong
and
Kelly McMasters
9
SHOW ME YOUR DIARY
featuring writer Joanna Rakoff
Apr 11
•
Kelly McMasters
and
Joanna Rakoff
40
October 2024
LEAVING LETTERS: "We would find each other again"
postcards from readers
Oct 1, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
9
September 2024
LEAVING LETTERS: "I need to be somewhere else"
postcards from readers
Sep 23, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
4
August 2024
LEAVING LETTERS: "I am leaving summer"
postcards from readers
Aug 26, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
4
LEAVING LETTERS: "I took a bus..."
postcards from readers
Aug 14, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
5
July 2024
LEAVING LETTERS: "Having my career and bank account made it easier to leave..."
postcards from readers
Jul 31, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
6
LEAVING LETTERS: Your fake world is fleeting...
postcards from readers
Jul 24, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
5
LEAVING LETTERS: I dropped my hope to be invisible...
postcards from readers
Jul 16, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
4
LEAVING LETTERS
postcards from readers
Jul 9, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
5
LEAVING LETTERS
postcards from readers
Jul 2, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
3
June 2024
LEAVING LETTERS
postcards from readers
Jun 24, 2024
•
Kelly McMasters
5
