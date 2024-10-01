The Magpie

The Magpie

Home
Show Me Your Diary
Field Guide
Leaving Letters
Shiny Objects
Nesting
Chattering
Notes from the Bookshop
Spark Birds
Archive
About

October 2024

September 2024

August 2024

July 2024

LEAVING LETTERS: "Having my career and bank account made it easier to leave..."
postcards from readers
  
Kelly McMasters
LEAVING LETTERS: Your fake world is fleeting...
postcards from readers
  
Kelly McMasters
LEAVING LETTERS: I dropped my hope to be invisible...
postcards from readers
  
Kelly McMasters
LEAVING LETTERS
postcards from readers
  
Kelly McMasters
LEAVING LETTERS
postcards from readers
  
Kelly McMasters

June 2024

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture