The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
5d

What an ENORMOUS honor to be here with you, Kelly. Just — well. It makes me wish, even more, that you and Abby and I could sit and talk together someday, about all the things we love. (We could also talk about the things we don't love. Because, well, those also exist.) Thank you for thinking of me, for including me. xo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth V.S. Armstrong's avatar
Elizabeth V.S. Armstrong
2d

Oh my gosh, I enjoyed reading this piece. Of course for the detail about Beth’s writing and art and self-reflexivity… but also because I recently made some attempts at creating some blank journals, including one I made and decorated for the purpose of taking it on the trip to London and Paris and Cambridge I just returned from. I made the book pretty small, with a mixture of several different types of paper. The trip was a group trip with some members of my choir, for the purpose of singing a concert at Ely Cathedral. I used some photocopies of the music to decorate the cover of the little book and to form some of the pages. As things happened, I had to really shoehorn in any writing during the trip. I was with a group, there was a schedule of activities, there was a crowd at breakfast in the hotel in the mornings, there was real fatigue at points during the days and at night, there were pubs to find for a traditional dinner, there were several full days of rehearsal. I felt I couldn’t really squirrel myself away at breakfast and write and collage in my journal if it was too loud, or if I would be ignoring members of my group if they came in. As much as I liked the group and the planned activities, I did get a significant pique of frustration at one point that there was such a constraint on time for true creativity. I felt like I hadn’t had five minutes to gather my thoughts in the mornings before the chatter and the outings began. I had to set my alarm earlier — about 6:30 — the next day in order to have a quiet opportunity to jot down what I had seen and done and glue down a few words and scraps onto a page or two. There’s more to tell, but literally my husband is now waiting impatiently for me to be done typing so he can talk to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture