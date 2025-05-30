Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

Want to show me your diary, or know somebody who does? Send me an email—you can just reply to this newsletter. Let’s get started…

The unstoppable Courtney Maum (Photo by Michelle Gevint for DOMESTIKA)

Today’s interview is with Courtney Maum, an incredible novelist, powerful memoirist, publishing industry expert, gifted teacher, avid horse girl, and generous friend. She is also the most fun person at AWP dance parties and late-night hangs. Just saying.

Like most publishing industry people I know, I rely on Courtney’s incredible book and Substack of the same name: Before and After the Book Deal. Her mix of precocious questioning of old-school, gate-keeping practices paired with time-tested and real writer-sourced advice makes this one of the most valuable publishing tools out there. But if you only know Courtney though her publishing work, you are missing out.

Her fiction and memoir surfaces all kinds of important subjects (think mental health, women in history, the healing power of animals, privilege, art, and family trauma, just to name a few), paired with rich, textural prose. I’ve been lucky to host Courtney in my Publishing Studies and Creative Writing classrooms where she mixes hard truths with her trademark humor, and I love her Domestika series on book proposals so much that I often recommend it to fellow book writers looking for helpful info on how to crack that painful nut, which Courtney does with color-coding, lots of highlighters, and a chunking down process that makes it all possible (I also confess to hunting down the beautiful lamp next to her in the videos and—after 3 months on a shipping vessel—it now lives in my office).

For this interview, we talked about the physical and psychic privacy one needs to write in a diary, the way Courtney’s diary-writing blends into her creative writing, her habit of keeping MULTIPLE diaries at once, and how this fellow-Virgo keeps it all straight in her mind!

And, of course, she lets us peek inside some of her actual diaries! Plus—very exciting—in a Magpie SHOW ME YOUR DIARY first, Courtney sent in a video of her pawing through a box if her childhood diaries—see below!

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



COURTNEY MAUM: I’m Team Diary. To me, the word “journal” conjures up the verb of journaling which I have a knee-jerk reaction to. At some point over the last decade, “journaling” became something enforced on women by a certain breed of woman who probably doesn’t journal at all. Much like the words “organic,” “natural” and “authentic,” the word “journal” has ceased to mean—for me—what it once described.

How long have you kept a diary?

Since I was six years old, although my dedication to my diaries has waned with age. I swear, my last diary has an entry from October of 2013 that basically says “I had a kid” and the entries are super sporadic after that. Up until my late twenties though, I wrote in my diary every day.

I swear, my last diary has an entry from October of 2013 that basically says “I had a kid” and the entries are super sporadic after that.

What do you hope will happen to your journals once you are gone?

Gosh, I don’t know. I’m fine with my daughter having my earlier diaries that are about trite but charming things, but I don’t know about the stuff from my 20s and into my current period (mid forties). Some of that stuff is scary and dark. I guess I’d have to re-read them and decide?

This is such an interesting question. Like, is the fate of these diaries up to me, or to my daughter? I think she’s the only one who gets a say. I don’t like the idea of not being able to explain myself or answer questions about them if she reads them when I’m dead, but on the flip-side, I’m not keen on having some epic read-in of them, now.

This photo shows Courtney’s first diary and an in-depth entry about who is, or isn’t, gonna make it to her birthday party according to a color-coded system that demonstrates the control issues Courtney wrestles with. Interestingly, Courtney is still friends with the women listed—even Morgan ;)

What do you remember about your first diary?

I remember my first diary perfectly. I asked my mother for one, and if I have this right, she found me one from CVS. It was blue with flecks of color on it and it had this awesome golden padlock and a key. I was petrified of someone reading it because I wrote about how the babysitter was making out with her boyfriend in our pool, so I wrote that entire entry backwards, something I continued to do into my 7th year because I thought it terribly clever and clandestine, even though it took me like 30 minutes to write a paragraph. It’s hard to write backwards!

I think my early obsession with writing in my diary really set me up to fall in love with creative writing as a profession. Back then, I had this amazing red tent that stretched over my mattress. The tent had interior pockets where I kept my diary and my favorite pen (it was one of those blue and white pens that had clickers at the top so that you could write in blue, black, or red). I would climb into my red tent, close the zipper, and get totally lost in my most intimate thoughts. That level of escapism and delicious disappearing inside one’s inner world is, of course, the very best part of writing, and it’s the place I search for—and celebrate—when I’m writing something new. Diary-keeping was definitely my gateway drug for book writing.

Diary-keeping was definitely my gateway drug for book writing.

What is your favorite kind of diary to use?

Until my twenties, I had a different diary every year—they usually reflected what I was into at that moment. For example, as a fifteen-year-old I had a diary with a painting by Georgia O’Keefe on it, but the next year, it was a painting by Rousseau [Magpie note to reader: See video below!!] and then the next year, I remember feeling like a really evolved person because I chose a journal with a Gaugin painting on it. (Forgive me my trespasses.)

But in my twenties, I lived in Europe and was inspired by some of the more minimalist and classic design styles I saw around me. From that point forward, I got rigid with my diaries. They’ve been the same brand ever since—Bookbinders Design from Sweden. To me, these are the best diaries that exist. The ones I like are A4 sized, cloth-bound, and unlined. They’re beautiful to write in, and they’re heavy so they stay open and the pages don’t blow around. More than what a diary looks like, I’ve become more concerned with what a diary feels like to write in. I like big, heavy diaries with no lines so I can make each entry whatever I want, or need.

This photo shows Courtney’s current Swedish diary (brand unknown); the Muji diaries she uses for book projects; her sleep diary; and the Tennis Diary birthday gift she stole from her husband to track her horseback riding progress.

How has your diary-keeping changed over the years?

Up until the past ten years or so, I used to keep everything in one place. My fears and successes, concerns, things I was worried about, lists of books I’ve read and movies I’ve seen, notes for writing projects, etc. Now that my work and home life is so busy, I find it too stressful to have everything in one diary so I compartmentalize everything like the Type A Virgo nut I am.

I have one diary for personal stuff

I have a separate diary for whatever book project I’m working on (where I also include my research). I always use Muji notebooks for these.

I have a diary devoted exclusively to my progress (or lack thereof) with horsemanship and horseback riding. This diary has the word “Tennis” debossed on the cover. It was given as a birthday gift from a friend to my husband, who is a tennis player, but I knew I’d use it and he wouldn’t, so I stole it.

I own a sleep diary (because I’m a chronic insomniac).

I keep an Excel sheet online to track the films I watch.

I hold perennial guilt because I don’t have a notebook to keep track of the books I read. I had this going in my personal diary but keep forgetting to update it.

I use my Substack as a career diary. I update it each week.

Share

More About Courtney Maum:

Courtney Maum is an author, writing workshop director and publishing expert with five books to her name, including the groundbreaking publishing guide that Vanity Fair recently named one of the ten best books for writers, BEFORE AND AFTER THE BOOK DEAL and the memoir THE YEAR OF THE HORSES, chosen by The Today Show as the best read for mental health awareness. Whether in her advisory work for The Author’s Guild or through her bestselling Substack, workshops and online classes, Courtney’s mission is to help people hold on to the joy of art-making in a culture obsessed with turning artists into brands. You can check out her Substack, take her online classes, or follow her on Instagram. Her latest novel, “Alan Opts Out” is forthcoming in both the US and the UK in the summer of 2026. Catch her at this next big event: "Debuting in Community" (June 3rd via Zoom noon-1:30pm EST) Click here for more info and to sign up! And be sure to subscribe to Courtney Maum’s must-read newsletter Before and After the Book Deal:

Thanks for reading The Magpie by Kelly McMasters! As always, more of what I’m up to can be found on my website, and you can follow me on Instagram for day-to-day updates.

Buy The Leaving Season here, Welcome to Shirley here, Wanting: Women Writing About Desire here, and This is the Place: Women Writing About Home here.