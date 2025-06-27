The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Chabinsky's avatar
Martha Chabinsky
2d

I love this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joanna Rakoff's avatar
Joanna Rakoff
2d

This may be my favorite so far. I love Jeannine’s approach and feel like we need a low-pressure notebook club?! Also, I have that same stack of super-fancy unused notebooks! (Currently on my coffee table!!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kelly McMasters and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture