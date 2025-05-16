The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Domenica Ruta 🧿's avatar
Domenica Ruta 🧿
1d

I loved Docile but this makes me love it even more!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kelly McMasters
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture