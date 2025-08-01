Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

The brilliant Nancy Reddy.

Today’s interview is with

, a poet, nonfiction author, gifted teacher, and all-around wonderful human. (Full confession: she is also a dear friend.) Her incredible Substack,

was my very first introduction to this platform and is a newsletter I read religiously, mostly because I always feel reinvigorated and hopeful afterwards. Week after week, Nancy delivers incredible insights, helpful tools, and…joy! This is such a necessary component in the slog of writing/mothering/living. Her tagline is: Why writing is hard, and how to do it anyway.

Write More, Be Less Careful,

First, an opportunity: Nancy and I will be talking about journals and care and creativity TODAY (Friday, 8/1) at 11am EST. To join, simply follow Nancy on Instagram at nancy.o.reddy and click the story circle up top when you see it glowing. We’ll be live for about 15 or 20 minutes. I hope to see you there! Here is the fancy infogram she made for our chat:

Nancy’s book, The Good Mother Myth: Unlearning Our Bad Ideas About How to Be a Good Mom, just cracked me open and spun my brain in a circle. The science, the intuition, the intimacy, and the writing are all just next level. In this book, Nancy peels back decades of the flawed advice of (mostly male) doctors and “experts” and centers mothers (imagine!). She writes, “A woman’s voice, telling the truth about her life, is a form of evidence, too. The science is worse for that inattention.”

“A woman’s voice, telling the truth about her life, is a form of evidence, too. The science is worse for that inattention.”—Nancy Reddy, The Good Mother Myth

To me, this idea is deeply connected to the practice of journaling. We come to our diaries to meet ourselves, to figure out how we feel and why. To understand who we are, who were were, who we hope to become.

In a 1957 diary, Susan Sontag wrote, “In the journal I do not just express myself more openly than I could do to any person; I create myself. The journal is a vehicle for my sense of selfhood. …Therefore (alas) it does not simply record my actual, daily life but rather—in many cases—offers an alternative to it.”

Much of the damage of the “good mother myth” comes from the idea that there is this singular perfect role we all must step into. Or, more likely, squeeze into, even if it requires shaving parts of ourselves off to fit into the prescribed box. Nancy’s book is a call to allow space for as many versions of motherhood as there are mothers.

Read this book!

In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, we discuss all of this and more! Nancy and I talked about relearning ourselves as we journal, the vital connection between space and creativity (especially in the form of a blank page), and the ways in which our kids inspire and delight us.

And, of course, Nancy shows us some of her diaries. Enjoy!

Nancy showing her magpie tendencies (I spy the word motherhood on one of those stickies!)

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



NANCY REDDY: I’ve always called it my notebook. Diary sounds a little pink-scented (why yes that’s my internalized misogyny flaring up!) and journal feels like it’s asking too much of me. Notebook sounds to me like a work room—a place to work out everything from the weird dream I had last night to lines in a poem to the arc of a book.

How long have you kept a journal?

I’m sure I had various notebooks as a small kid, probably from the time I could write. I remember a notebook I kept in sixth grade because I left it at my uncle’s house when we were visiting one summer. He mailed it back to my dad with strict instructions for him not to read it, which I now find really sweet and thoughtful, especially for a guy who used to love to terrorize his nieces by telling us he was going to take us to see Arachnophobia!

What do you hope will happen to your journals once you are gone?

I haven’t thought about it! They’re such a mix of beginnings of ideas and fragments of lines and occasional actual sections of narrative or something that might look a little more like a diary that it’s hard to think they’d be very intelligible to anyone else. Or maybe it’s just too horrifying to consider someone else actually reading these things that feel like the most raw evidence of my brain and heart at work.

Notebook sounds to me like a work room—a place to work out everything from the weird dream I had last night to lines in a poem to the arc of a book.

What is your favorite type of journal?

I have a very strong, possibly fanatical preference for the Miquelrius notebook—cardboard cover, full 8 ½ x 11 size. It’s college ruled, with space at the top for the date, and five colors across the pages, so moving from one color to the next always feels like marking progress. In the last year or two, I’ve picked one cover design for the year and then labeled each one as I go, so it’s 2024-1 etc. I wish they had a little pocket inside, and I wish I could find them somewhere other than Amazon, but alas.

Nancy’s Miquelrius design of the 2024.



Do you ever re-read your old diaries?

I took a big trip to Ireland with my family this past spring, and I had the idea that I’d buy a notebook and we’d all add to it as a way of remembering this really special trip. That didn’t entirely pan out—I think my 10 year old wrote one note, and I did my best to jot down our day to day activities—but it did remind me of the value of that daily note-taking. And I felt really annoyed with myself for not having kept a journal during the year I spent studying abroad in Ireland.

But later, I was digging through some things and found that I did journal that year! Unfortunately, it’s mostly a catalog of the boys I was kissing, or trying to, with occasional notes about travel and activities mixed in. That notebook doesn’t really provide the details I’m curious about all these years later (how did we manage to do so much travel in rural Ireland pre-internet??? I think we just stood at a bus shelter and waited?) but it is probably an accurate rendering of what I was thinking about at 20.

It was such an odd experience to drop back into that voice. I wasn’t really writing with a sense of the present-me as audience, and lots of the details are utterly mysterious to me. At the same time, I can see the shadows of my present-day sensibilities and personality in there, too. Reading it feels a bit like time travel, but with a pane of plexiglass between the now-me and past-me.

Reading it feels a bit like time travel, but with a pane of plexiglass between the now-me and past-me.

What are some ways keeping a journal fosters creativity and vice versa?

I think a lot about the connection between observation and writing. For my writing brain to work at all, I need a certain amount of blank space in my life. Walking has long been one way to get that, and certain kinds of chores (dishes, folding laundry, vacuuming) can work, too. Repetitive work that keeps my body occupied opens up the space in my brain to solve problems in writing or come up with new ideas.

For my writing brain to work at all, I need a certain amount of blank space in my life.

There’s a connection between that kind of embodied thinking practice and the way my brain works on pen and paper. One thing I’m often having to relearn about myself is that writing something down, especially when it’s something I’m worried about or trying to figure out, is actually different than just running those words through my head. There’s something about fixing a phrase or a problem or an idea in my notebook that often feels clearer or lighter than when I’m just obsessing in my own mind.

Is there a diarist who inspires you?

This is maybe a silly example, but my younger kid has an inventive spirit that really inspires me. He’s got a collection of little notebooks for all kinds of occasions, everything from diaries to an “animal guide” where he was writing all the animal facts he could think of. (The habit probably comes in part from the writing education he’s gotten at our public elementary school, where every project becomes a “book” that the kids share at publishing parties. How great is that?) What inspires me is how unafraid he is, how unjudgmental. When he was little and we’d complement a drawing or something he’d written, he’d respond, “I try my best,” and isn’t that a goal for all of us?

I was reading (with his permission!) his journal from the school year at the beginning of the summer, and I was struck by how ordinary and daily those entries were. He wrote about gym class, an upcoming field trip, his friend’s birthday party. And there was such pleasure in seeing those details recorded all these months later.

It felt like a really powerful reminder that that’s actually what life is: all these tiny moments, written down.



More About Nancy Reddy:

Nancy Reddy is the author of The Good Mother Myth, which the Washington Post called “a tender and moving case study of the effects that bad theories have when they breach the bounds of the clinic.” Her previous books include the poetry collection Pocket Universe and the anthology The Long Devotion: Poets Writing Motherhood, which she co-edited with Emily Pérez. Her essays have appeared in Slate, Poets & Writers, Romper, The Millions, and elsewhere. You can find her on Instagram at nancy.o.reddy. She writes the newsletter Write More, Be Less Careful.

