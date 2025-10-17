Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who keep them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

Rebecca M. Zornow (photo credit: Melissa Alderton)

Today’s interview is with science fiction and fantasy writer Rebecca M. Zornow. Author of It’s Over or It’s Eden and The Displacement Duology, a space opera series, Zornow is also a book coach. Her newest book, Landsome Roads, was just released and she is currently on book tour (Hey, Wisconsin! Hey, Chicago!). Think magical libraries, heroines who love to read, and cosy romance.

I’m a sucker for storylines that center reading and books. One of my students recently told me about the video game Tiny Bookshop that allows players to stock and decorate a little bookshop by the sea. She suggested I play it if I missed my old bookshop. I didn’t have the heart to tell her I’d never be able to log off!

The power of fantasy and conjuring made me think about a past session of Amy Shearn’s incredible Journaling for Clarity classes, during which she shared with us a page from Octavia Butler’s journal that I have since printed and handed out to my own creative writing classes the past few semesters. The poet and memoirist Hanif Abdurraqib wrote about the impact of this journal entry and how it made him rethink the shame around “a relentless desire for success.” Here’s an image of the original handwritten journal page:

A page from Octavia Butler’s journal

So be it. See to it!

So much of being a science fiction and fantasy writer involves world-building, so why not channel this into your own? In his piece, Abdurraqib writes, “Butler’s journals feel exceptionally precious as she was, by nature, a builder of worlds.” I love reading through Butler’s pages, which are a mix of finances (real and dream), drawings, directives, and pep talks: “I will find a way to do this!” Jillian Hess enviably got to page through Butler’s diaries last year and wrote about the experience in her Noted Substack (obsessed!), and captures journal entries where Butler gives herself page count goals and places where she would reread her old journals, at times with a highlighter.

As a nonfiction writer, I spend most of my time in my own journals reflecting the life around me. It hadn’t occurred to me how writers of different genres might have different habits in their diaries, though it makes perfect sense. In our interview below, one of my favorite moments involves Rebecca dreaming up her future home. Not just in words, but in image—below, she gives us a peek into her journal where she literally drew the house of her heart, a place she’d never visited and yet would move into a few short years later. Is it manifesting? Time travel? I don’t know, but it made me experiment with the way I write in my own journal and reimagine new possibilities and powers—in my diary and in myself.

(Perhaps this conjuring only works for science fiction writers, but a nonfiction essayist can hope! I’ll keep you posted.)

In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, Rebecca and I talk about the journal as a place for business and marketing ideas, growing a literary self on the page, and being your own best writing coach. And below, of course, Rebecca shows us some of her diaries!

Stack o’ Journals!

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



REBECCA M. ZORNOW: When I was teenager, my notebook was a diary, likely because that’s what it was often called in pop culture. Now that I’m a novelist, journal reflects how I’ve grown into a literary self on the page.

How long have you kept a journal?

I started my first diary the summer before ninth grade and then ran a string of them until college, again for two years when I was a Peace Corps Volunteer living in southern Africa, and most recently for the last two years writing daily. In between all those times, I was still journaling, but in bits and pieces through various notebooks. I have ten finished diaries and I’ve also kept years of physical planners, college notebooks, and other records. Each has a unique value and is a reflection on who I was during that time.

Rebecca’s teenage diary next to one of her adult journals

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

I hope my journals become a way for my children to visit me after I’m gone. I also hope that some quiet scholar requests access to study them as part of some academic work on my books.

Why do you keep a journal?

A few years ago, there was a clear shift between when I kept a diary as “a thing you do” to when it became a place to do creative work on the page.

Like many writers, I was heavily influenced by The Artist’s Way in which Julia Cameron coaches creatives through morning pages to explore creativity and creative blocks. I was already a novelist when I restarted journaling, and it was a surprise to feel like I needed more writing in my life, but the storytelling I was doing on the page of my books came through character building and would ultimately be public. I needed something that was just for me, a place where I could problem solve and dream.

My routine today is to write three pages every morning except for Saturdays which are reserved for pancakes with my kids. Every other day, I’m journaling within five minutes of waking up.



What are some ways keeping a journal fosters creativity and vice versa?

Writing when the day feels fresh leads to a stillness of my mind. I can look more clearly at how I feel, what I believe, and what I choose for my life. While I write a lot about the daily hum of my days, I also write about business and marketing strategy. I notice my ideas crystalize over time until it feels like I knew what I was doing all along.

As for my creative writing ideas, I jot down lots of notes about what stories are to come, trying to summarize the vibe and plot in a few sentences that will make sense to me when I turn back to them later. In the midst of heavy editing periods, I will often generate lists of what makes a book exciting to me or what “rules” I have for my writing in an effort to make the hugeness of crafting an excellent book doable.

When I’m feeling uninspired or in need of direction, I’ll try different writing exercises, oftentimes something I made up like doing a self-care evaluation, lists of things that bring me joy, sketching out design ideas for my home, or anything else that feels novel and engaging to lift my spirits.

“Writers have little time to write.” Sing it, sister.

How is your voice different in you journal than in your published pages?

In my novels, my characters deal with big issues—climate change, the patriarchy—even if it’s layered beneath science fiction and fantasy. For instance, my debut novel, It’s Over or It’s Eden is about a solider on the run after we lose the war against aliens (theme: colonization). She escapes to the Rocky Mountains where she finds a small group of survivors who don’t even know Earth was invaded (theme: the patriarchy) and has to figure out for herself if she found a safe place or something else (theme: existential dread).

So, in my novels, these issues are layered deep but on the page of my journals, I can be more forthcoming. I can outright state, “I’m sick of the patriarchy.” That wouldn’t make good dialogue for a book but I can do it in my journal!

I’m also my own best coach through my pages. As a book coach for speculative fiction writers, I have a practiced knack at asking writers the right questions to guide them forward on their journey. It’s harder when it comes to yourself. Yet, through daily journaling, I can take better perspective of myself and my choices. I can become my own savvy strategist and biggest cheerleader through journaling.

Do you ever re-read your old diaries?

When I finish a notebook, I go back and read it through, highlighting ideas I’ve already forgot or action items on things I still want to do. Sometimes, what I thought was a gem of an idea turns out to be “eh” with time. But the reverse, when I look back at an unassuming paragraph and find wisdom within it, that’s magic.

Here’s a few examples that stand out from my recent journals.

A home: My family and I moved to a new house this year, a four-bedroom, two-bath home with fruit trees, close proximity to river trails, and a gorgeous writing office. I have a drawing of that exact house from my journal from 2018, a house I thought only existed in my imagination.

Manifesting a dream home in a diary.

My writing community: Reading back through my journals, I noticed I had written several times that I wished for more writing friends, people who understood the joy and challenges of writing a book. Well, you can only complain to yourself so many times, so that drove me to act. I joined a book club, started corresponding with folks I’d met at writing conferences, and now meet a fellow writer on Thursday mornings to write at our favorite coffee shop.

A new genre: My final example is a dear one because it’s about my upcoming book, Landsome Roads. I had just finished a sci-fi novel, the longest book I had ever written. In my journal, I shared how I was craving something lighter and how a funny idea that had peppered me over the last few months might be my next writing project. So, I started writing this fantasy romance on the train to the Nebula Conference.

Five days, later I listed “Random Shower Thoughts” about the project with everything from color of the future cover (I wanted yellow at the time rather than traditional romance pink) to how I wanted the project to feel (the fun of fan fiction but with original storytelling). It’s satisfying seeing the process laid out in front of me but when I started down that road, I didn’t know where it led, only that my intuition was nudging me that direction.

It’s satisfying seeing the process laid out in front of me but when I started down that road, I didn’t know where it led, only that my intuition was nudging me that direction.

Share

More About Rebecca M. Zornow:

Rebecca M. Zornow is the author of four science fiction and fantasy novels. Her newest book, Landsome Roads, is about a reader obsessed with fantasy romance. Other titles include It’s Over or It’s Eden, Dangerous to Heal, and Negotiated Fate. Rebecca is a book coach with Conquer Books specializing in speculative fiction. She is also a Hal Prize winner, member of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, and lives in Wisconsin.

Check out Rebecca’s newest book Landsome Roads, and get a free short story and access to monthly giveaways by signing up for her newsletter at RebeccaMZornow.com. Learn more about book coaching at ConquerBooks.com. Find Rebecca on: TikTok Rebecca M. Zornow Instagram @rebeccamzornow And as a book coach on Substack @conquerbooks

