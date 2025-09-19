Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who keep them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

The always cool Margot Kahn (photo credit: Mary Grace Long)

Today’s interview is with poet Margot Kahn. Or, should I say, the poet/biographer/artist/editor/bakery owner Margot Kahn. A true Jane of All Trades, Margot and I first crossed paths in grad school, though we didn’t meet until the year both our first books happened to publish. We were on a panel together at the Boston Book Festival for those books and our friendship was sealed. Less than a decade later, we both returned to the Boston Book Festival for another panel, this one celebrating the anthology we co-edited called This is the Place: Women Writing About Home.

Anyone familiar with Margot’s biography and essay work will understand why this new turn to poetry makes such sense: this form has been in her lines all along. She’s placed poems now in The New Yorker, Kenyon Review, New England Review, Crab Creek Review, and more, and her debut book of poems, The Unreliable Tree, *just* came out. You can catch her at a reading this month if you live near the Pacific Northwest: she’ll be at Grit City Books in Tacoma on September 23 and Elliott Bay Books in Seattle on September 24.

In chatting with Margot about her relationship with journals, travel was a main topic. Below, she describes the opportunity of travel as a time that pulled her into the practice of journaling so that she could capture that place and time. This made me think of another poet/essayist I admire, Elizabeth Bishop. Her archives, including many of her journals are kept at our alma mater, Vassar College, something I didn’t discover until years after I graduated.

Bishop also used her journals as a repository for lists and drawings, especially when she was traveling. In a September 1940 diary entry from her travel journal below, she lists names of weaving patterns alongside the words of caution on a Posted sign on her friend Cordie Hyce’s property.

A spread from Elizabeth Bishop’s travel journal; she records a Posted sign that says: Please stay away from my house prowling around when I am gone—Cordie

She includes a sketch below of the Cordie’s cabin in the same way Margot records images from museums and landscapes that she wanted. It occurs to me that Bishop’s list of weaving patterns reads almost kind a kind of poem in itself. Some of her actual poems recall weaving (The silken water is weaving and weaving, disappearing under the mist equally in all directions—from Bishop’s Cape Breton); perhaps she was collecting them to remember for her own weaving work later, or, as I used to do with paint tube colors, perhaps she is just recoding the names because she likes the sound of them.

I imagine Margot, who recently opened Fine Mess Bakery on Lopez Island in Washington, leaning against the counter in the sunlight, recording the accoutrements and motions of baking (caramelize, crumb coat, soft peaks and stiff…). So much of Margot’s work is nostalgic in nature, isolating moments under a microscope that might otherwise be fleeting. The journals—in the way she pins tags and ticket stubs like butterflies, marshals order with her annual ABC books—offer a glimpse behind the poetry, behind the making and catching of the small gesture, as in her poem “Beforetimes”:

And there were pieces

of love but it wasn't love—it was the right

thing for the moment.”

In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, Margot and I talk about the intimidation of the “everyday” diary, why we keep travel journals, and the way she often flips between her phone and her journal when crafting a poem (and walking her dog!).

And below, of course, Margot shows us some of her diaries.

Margot’s favorite journals

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



Margot Kahn: Journal all the way! The word diary to me connotes something secretive, a place to lay everything bare. Diary also screams of consistency—a datebook, a record of days. Both of these things scare me, the first because I don’t want anyone reading my unvarnished thoughts and the second because I’m too scattered to write every single day. Even though I know I wouldn’t have to write my darkest secrets, there’s a slim-to-none chance anyone would read them even if I did, and nothing bad would happen if I couldn’t keep up a consistent habit, I’d still be turned off by writing in something called a diary. Now that I’ve written that word a few times, all I can think of is diarrhea.

“Plants to Get at Home”

Anyway, I imagine that people who keep diaries have much more exciting interior and/or exterior lives than I do. I think if I tried to keep a daily diary, each entry would probably be something along the lines of: frittered away a few hours answering emails, sat in meetings, went to Costco, walked the dog, and had another existential crisis about dinner. Diarrhea! A journal, however, feels both more casual and more defined to me. A journal can be a thing you keep for the duration of a week (say, Three Days on Mt. Hood) or a specific topic (Mushrooms I’ve Found). Journal says pick me up, put me down, draw a picture…I’m whatever you want me to be. And that’s more my speed.

A page from one of Margot’s travel journals

How long have you kept a journal?

Because, as I said, I’m too scattered to have a consistent practice (and yes, I’m as bad about exercise as I am about writing!), I only keep a journal when I travel. I like to record the days’ events on a trip so I can go back and re-read and remember the details of my adventure months or years later. I also tend to visit a lot of museums when I travel, and when I visit museums I like to sketch what I’m seeing.

Margot’s Italy journal

The first journal I remember keeping was in high school when I went backpacking for a few weeks one summer. In college, I went to Europe for the first time, I took road trips with friends, and I wanted to remember every minute of those adventures. But even then, my journals were very image-based: ticket stubs, drawings, and written fragments, a piece of conversation, a particular feeling, or the sight of something that a picture couldn’t fully capture.

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

I hope someone will toss them all into the sea!

How has your journal writing changed over time?

In my twenties, I liked to take my journals and turn them into little works of art. Now, I still keep a journal when I travel…but when I get home I’m more likely to toss that journal in a box and make a photo book with a few notes or ticket stubs tucked in the back cover.

One of Margot’s annual ABC books…



How were you introduced to journals?

One of my best childhood friends, Becky, kept a diary. I remember her showing it to me with pride. It had a little lock and key (see: private, secrets!) and right away it struck me as a lot of work. But Becky was nerdier than I was as a kid, so it made sense that she found an extra, self-imposed writing assignment to be fun. She was religious about writing in that thing and—maybe to no one’s surprise—she grew up to be a historian and author!

What is your favorite kind of journal to use?

I most love the XL Moleskine Cahier Journals for regular/home use. For traveling, I like the pocket size Cahier because it can fit in any little bag—or pocket! Plain pages are best in case of sketches, but I like lined, too. The main thing is that the paper should feel good, take ink or lead well, not be so thin that you can’t write double-sided, and not be so fancy or heavy that you can’t cross out/rip out/throw away, and the Cahiers hit that sweet spot for me of being nice enough but not nice enough to be precious. People have given me really beautiful, handmade journals and I can’t write in any of them; I’ve just lugged them around for years, blank.

O

Do you use a particular journaling software on your computer or app on your phone?

I use the Notes app on my phone all the time. If there’s one daily routine I have, it’s taking my dog for a walk, and the rhythm of walking lets my thoughts fall into line. When I get something good, I stop in the middle of the sidewalk and type it into a Note. Later, I’ll transcribe it into a journal and work on it longhand for a few drafts before transferring it to my computer. It’s important to me to always have this a dual process. If a poem or essay starts longhand, there’s a lot that happens for me in shaping the thoughts when I type it up. Likewise, if I start a poem in my Notes app, I want my hand to feel it for at least one draft on the page.

…if I start a poem in my Notes app, I want my hand to feel it for at least one draft on the page.

More About Margot Kahn:

Thanks for reading The Magpie by Kelly McMasters!

Buy The Leaving Season here, Welcome to Shirley here, Wanting: Women Writing About Desire here, and This is the Place: Women Writing About Home here.