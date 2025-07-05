The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Shearn's avatar
Amy Shearn
20h

This is delightful, as always. And thanks for the shout out!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Martha Chabinsky's avatar
Martha Chabinsky
2d

Forever ago I read about Plath and Millay and Sexton…..these monuments to the feminine experience of life, the one that tells us we’re not ok the way we are. I think a lot about what they would say today. Thank you for this outstanding essay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture