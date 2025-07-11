The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ramona Wildeman's avatar
Ramona Wildeman
1d

I look forward to your newsletter every week. So much goodness here. I love the idea of adorning the pages prior to writing. I am also a copier of words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kelly McMasters
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture