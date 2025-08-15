Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

Today’s interview is with Elizabeth Greenwood, author, culture enthusiast, and all around fun-time lady who is as likely to be in gold lamé as jeans. Her Substack, Letters of Intuition, is always jam-packed with essays and events I am excited to have on my radar. Whenever I spend time with Elizabeth, I come away feeling smarter and a touch more wicked.

Over the weekend I was staying with some friends and someone asked if I was into astrology. Not really, I replied, and then for the rest of our time was conscious of how often I cited horoscopes or my most recent tarot card reading or the medium I frequent or being grateful that Mercury is FINALLY no longer in retrograde. I felt silly, but then I remembered the brilliant Elizabeth’s fascinating new book, Everyday Intuition: What Psychology, Science, and Psychics Can Teach Us About Finding and Trusting Out Inner Voice, and the way she weaves all of this into a larger contextual discussion about anxiety, community, and believing in our gut. Her playfulness with the topic, matched only by her commitment to research and reporting.

Elizabeth’s most recent book!

Elizabeth’s work and presence reminds me of another plucky New Yorker writer: Dorothy Parker. Though her martini quip and a few other deliciously raunchy quotes (“You can lead a horticulture, but you can’t make her think”) are more popular, I always liked this one: “Most good women are hidden treasures who are only safe because nobody looks for them.” Often, I see women hiding away their best thoughts, biggest dreams, and deepest hopes in their diaries, as if we can’t live as our whole selves in a single dimension. For all her sass, Dorothy Parker left her entire estate to Dr. Martin Luther King and the NAACP. Women contain volumes, of course.

In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, Elizabeth and I talked about the ambition of a journal, the fuckboys of our youth (RIP), and the power of dreams.

And, of course, Elizabeth shows us some of her diaries. Dig in!

About a year’s worth of journals…

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



ELIZABETH GREENWOOD: To me, “diary” evokes a record of the day, sensory observations, daydreams, and insights. Journal, on the other hand, suggests something more capitalistic—something productivity and goal-oriented, with lists and bulletpoints. I am sad to admit I am more of a journal keeper.

How long have you kept a diary?

I’ve kept a diary probably since I started scribbling bad poetry about my big feelings in preadolescence.

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

I’m torn between torch them/save them for my biographers.

Yuree notebooks are lightweight, cheap, and the perfect size.

What is your favorite type of journal?

Yuree spiral notebook FTW! Lightweight, cheap, and the perfect size. I buy them in bulk. I also use my Notes app, which is the truest repository of my day-to-day life—to-do lists, shopping lists, packing lists, writing ideas, screeds and polemics about those who have wronged me!



How has your diary-keeping changed over the years?

SO MUCH. My diary keeping when I was younger was about working out my thoughts and feelings about things, in a Joan Didion why-I-write kind of way. My favorites of these are journals from travels I took as a young person. Then, somewhere in my 20s I switched to barfing out said thoughts and feelings into a word doc which is regrettable because I think typing just helped me double down on writing from a more prefrontal cortex vs subconscious part of my brain.Reading it feels a bit like time travel, but with a pane of plexiglass between the now-me and past-me.

Barfed-out Word docs…

For a minute I attempted to keep what Virginia Woolf called a commonplace book but didn’t get very far.

Some banger quotes pictured alongside my kids’ illicit art…. I discover surprise surreptitious drawings like these quite often and they make me smile.

My Substack, Letters of Intuition, is a more authentic commonplace book for me as a collection of cultural artifacts that grab me by the lapels that I want to pass on to others.

Now, my main journaling project is writing down my dreams as soon as I wake up. I started doing this when I was researching dreams for Everyday Intuition and it has two benefits:

1. Writing down dreams clears the junk from the night (I usually have emotionally laden, often exhausting dreams) and allows me to begin the day with less psychic encumbrance and more clarity.

2. Interacting with your drams and calling them up as soon as you wake builds a dreaming muscle and makes your dreams more vivid and memorable over time.

When do you write in your diary?

Definitely morning in my normal life, but any time if I’m traveling, ideally in some outdoor café sipping on a spritz.

Have there been periods in your life when you couldn’t write in your diary?

Not gonna lie, I find it hard to journal for “fun” when I’m in a draft-heavy phase of book writing.

Do you ever re-read your old diaries?

My mom has stored all my journals from adolescence, college, and my early 20s, bless her. I occasionally flip through them when I’m back home and let me tell ya, they make me so mad! I am not yet at the point of healing where I can embrace my inner child and love her with all her misguided attempts at becoming a person.

I actually find them really upsetting, my insecurities and pettiness are on full display, my opportunities so eclipsed by my obsession with random loser fuckboys ( my tendencies toward codependency could have really benefited from the “decentering men” movement happening now. I read my journals and just want to shake myself. Like, girl, get a hobby!), my desire to grow into the life I have now so sweaty and impatient.

When you noodle in a journal, there’s a record of your efforts staring back at you.

If you are a writer, how is your voice different in your diary than on the page?

This is something I’ve been thinking about a lot. I’ve been writing for public consumption now for almost twenty years, so I find it difficult to write in a raw, unfiltered way. Worse yet, I started my writing career on the internet, so it’s nearly impossible to write in a way that isn’t at least a little defensive toward an imagined comments section.

But whether you publish or not, I imagine this is an obstacle everyone writing today faces. We live in a state of constant surveillance and of being perceived because we post on social media and on Substack, and with everything documented it’s hard to speak freely. I suffer from being too careful, self-conscious, and stylized. A zillion years ago before I went to grad school and absorbed the workshop model into my consciousness- the panopticon of critique- I had a Blogspot that was truly off the wall and I think that was I the freest I have ever felt as writer. My journals tend toward a litany of grievances and then an attempt to balance out with delight. It’s a little dishonest in that I’m often toxic postivitying myself because I know the link between writing and consolidating memories. I love writing but as a finger exercise it can feel so formal and final.

I heard Amanda Montell say that she is envious of her composer husband because he can just fuck around playing music and it’s gone. When you noodle in a journal, there’s a record of your efforts staring back at you. Which is why I really enjoy writing exercises where you destroy the writing at the end (which I realize is antithetical to the journal project.) When I’m teaching, if I sense the vibe of the class is down, I ask everyone to take out a sheet of paper and brain dump everything that’s bothering them. We then ball these up and toss them in the garbage where they belong.

What has diary-keeping given you and taken away from you?

The best it has given me is evidence of moments in time. I really like revisiting what I was thinking about when I was pregnant, or what I ate when I was traveling.

Taken away: As a writer my greatest gift is telling stories. It’s also my greatest weakness. Diary keeping, for better for worse, has made me aware of the kind of stories I tell.

More About Elizabeth Greenwood:

