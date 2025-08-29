Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

Fellow literary witch, Jessica Roux

Today’s interview is with author and illustrator Jessica Roux. Her magical, mesmerizing images are inspired by the nature in her own backyard (she’s currently at work on a garden book!), as well as mythology, Victorian symbolism, medieval legend, and more. Her illustration work has appeared in magazines including The New Yorker and The Smithsonian, as well as in many books, including Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers, Jane Austen’s Garden: A Botanical Tour of the Classic Novels, and Ornithography: An Illustrated Guide to Bird Lore & Symbolism, one of my favorites.

A personal favorite of mine

It will likely not surprise you to know that I am a little obsessed with birds (I am over 40, after all), and this last book on bird lore was the gateway to my obsession with Roux’s work. Ornithography is like a Sibley guide for literary witches. Each entry includes historical context and folklore, poems and meanings, along with a gorgeous rendering of the bird by Roux.

“Seven for a secret never to be told”…sounds perfect for our Magpie diary discussions!

There is a whole world to explore on Roux’s website, and as I shuffled through her Instagram account, I kept wondering what it must be like in her brain. It occurred to me that if she kept a diary, I might get a close approximation. Luckily, she was game to share here for The Magpie’s Show Me Your Diary series!

Once we started chatting, I was excited to hear about her newest project: a deck of woodland-themed tarot cards, out on September 30 (it turns out tarot decks are like books and pre-orders really matter, so please click here to reserve your deck!). After last week’s interview with Elizabeth Greenwood, author of Everyday Intuition, I’d already been thinking lots about mysticism and divination and how these connect to diary-keeping. I loved this quote from Jessica Roux’s interview that sums it up perfectly: “Oftentimes, I already have the answer–I just have to look through my notes to find it.”

I feel similarly about tarot—for many years, I used my deck as a way to unearth answers that already existed. Earlier this summer, I visited Salem (the most literary witchy place) for the Massachusetts Poetry Festival. After our presentation on The Radical Sylvia Plath, I dragged my fellow panelists to get our tarot cards read (it seemed like the right thing to do). Plath, of course, used tarot imagery in many of her poems, and (like many of us, likely) as a teen I would sit for hours with my tarot deck and Plath book and wait for what the cards had to tell me. (I didn’t know at the time that it was her husband who introduced Plath to tarot, though I may not have known to care about this detail because I hadn’t yet read Emily van Duyne’s Loving Sylvia Plath ). The Salem tarot reading was fun, if a little kitschy, but it did make me break out my frayed old deck when I returned home. By the way: Sylvia’s original deck of tarot cards sold for more than $200,000 in 2021. As Lit Hub pointed out, that’s $2,652 per card. Tarot did not make Sylvia a “seeress” as she wrote to her mother, (aren’t all poets already seeresses?) though she did weave the practice into her poetry, of course.

Below, Jessica gives us a look at how the tarot cards and other book projects emerged from her diaries. In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, we talk about the intimidation of a pretty notebook, her origins as a writer and illustrator (spoiler alert: it has to do with diaries!), and Jane Austen’s sister, Cassandra.

And, of course, Jessica shows us some of her diaries. Enjoy…

One of Jessica’s notebook stacks

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



JESSICA ROUX: I usually just call them my notebooks and sketchbooks! While I do like the words diary and journal, they come with a bit of pressure, either to be meaningful or reflective, or to keep a daily practice. There seems to be less pressure to call it a notebook. When I was younger, I used to buy these really beautiful sketchbooks, but I was always afraid of messing them up. It was like whatever I would draw in them wouldn’t live up to the beauty of the cover and the blank pages within. Now, I tend to buy less “pretty” notebooks and sketchbooks and don’t try to keep up daily so that there is less pressure.

How long have you kept a diary?

I’ve kept some form of a diary for as long as I can remember. I’m a very sentimental person, and I like the idea of diaries more than the actual practice of keeping one. I abandon them often, but always return at some point to jot down the happenings and goings on. I can’t remember a time where I didn’t have a stack of notebooks of my thoughts, to do lists, ideas for illustrations, and notes from meetings.

Jessica’s garden diary

My most recent notebooks are mostly to do lists, project ideas, and very rough sketches. I’ve also been working on a garden diary on and off for a few years for a book I’m writing and illustrating. The plan is for it to chronicle one year in my garden, from the failures to successes, with lots of DIYs and garden wisdom. I’ve been working on the writing portion lately, and I’m grateful to my past self for taking those notes.

I’m grateful to my past self for taking those notes.

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

This is such a great question because it makes us think about legacy and what we leave behind. On one hand, I hope no one looks at them. On another, I hope they do. I don’t think there is anything too deeply personal or even embarrassing in them, since they do tend to focus on what I’m working on more than my personal life. But, they do reveal my way of thinking and approaching projects, which might be interesting?

Starting to look like a book…!

I’m off this weekend to a Jane Austen Society of North America event at Lake George in New York. I’m going with my friend and collaborator, Molly Williams, to share our book and lead a few workshops (together we made Jane Austen’s Garden: A Botanical Tour of the Classic Novels). Anyway, this is on my mind because Jane Austen’s sister, Cassandra, famously destroyed many of Jane’s letters. She’s been highly criticized for doing so, but would I want my thoughts shared with the world? I keep thinking about someone reading my texts to my sister a hundred years from now, and it feels so cringey.

How were you introduced to notebooks?

I’m actually not sure if this is my first introduction, but it is certainly the one that has stuck with me over the years: As a kid, I loved the Amelia’s Notebook series by Marissa Moss. They’re beautifully illustrated, so funny, and full of little details and observations. Even the copyright page is full of doodles and notes! I remember them so vividly, and they really inspired me to keep illustrated journals, especially when I was young. I would buy composition notebooks like Amelia’s and fill them with my thoughts, drawings, photos, and paper ephemera. I’m sure they’re one of the reasons why I wanted to become an illustrator and a writer.And, perhaps, they are why I prefer the term notebook.

Jessica works mostly in pencil in her diary sketches



Why do you keep a notebook?

I would forget everything and anything if I didn’t write it down. Diaries can be such a great tool for looking back on and reminiscing about the past. You can see how much, and at times, how little, you’ve changed. Even looking back on sketchbooks from a few years back, I can see how much my work has evolved.

Notebooks are also so helpful for the writing process. I love making lists in them, whether they are things to do or topics to explore later on. Going back through my notebooks provides a wealth of inspiration. If I’m feeling stuck on a project or need an idea, I go back through my notes and see what I wrote down awhile back. What was inspiring me? What folklore did I want to explore? What should the theme of my next collection be? Oftentimes, I already have the answer–I just have to look through my notes to find it.

Oftentimes, I already have the answer–I just have to look through my notes to find it.

Is there a diarist you aspire to or a diarist who inspires you?

I really love Helen Stark’s visual journals. She has a wonderful Substack where she shares them, as well as her Instagram.

Helen’s work is what most people think an illustrator’s journals should look like. Her work is so beautiful, and her journals feel loose but truly capture her world and experiences. I wish my journals looked like hers! I don’t tend to use a lot of color in mine, but Helen makes me want to be adventurous with my sketchbooks.

More myth and lore!

More About Jessica Roux:

Jessica Roux is a bestselling illustrator, author, and gardener based just outside of Nashville, TN. She loves exploring in her own backyard and being surrounded by an abundance of nature. Using subdued colors and rhythmic shapes, she renders flora and fauna with intricate detail reminiscent of old world beauty. She is best known for her books Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers, Ornithography: An Illustrated Guide to Bird Lore & Symbolism, The Wheel of the Year: An Illustrated Guide to Nature's Rhythms (written by Fiona Cook), the Folklore Field Guide series, and her oracle deck Woodland Wardens. She has created illustrations for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Adobe, The New Yorker, and many others. You can find more images and follow Jessica on these social platforms: Instagram Bluesky TikTok Facebook Order her books here! Sign up for her newsletter here!

