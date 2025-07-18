Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

The seriously talented Serena Burdick.

Today’s interview is with Serena Burdick, a novelist whose newest book, A PROMISE TO ARLETTE, just hit bookshops. She is the author of four other novels, including the best-selling THE GIRLS WITH NO NAMES. In her newest novel, Serena delivers a moving tale of deception, survival, and family, based on a real encounter her grandmother had with the artist Man Ray. Fellow novelist Rowan Beaird, who wrote The Divorcees, one of my favorite novels from last year, said: “Burdick takes you from 1950s suburbia to the glittering artistic circle of Peggy Guggenheim to the horrors of World War II, vividly bringing each setting and her characters to life.” Yes, please!

As with all strong historical fiction, Serena melds fiction with fact, bridging the distance with art. I was excited to see the ways in which the journal practice of an historical novelist might differ from an artist or a straight-up memoirist, for example, and I loved the playful way Serena interrogates her own history in her journal’s pages here in our interview. Head’s up—we do discuss a troubling incident of sexual force from her youth about halfway through our interview (in the What has journaling given or taken from you section), so please take care of yourself as needed.

As I read her newest novel, which is based on a controversial nude photograph Man Ray took of Burdick’s grandmother, and thought about the ways she has used her journal across her life, the words of another famous photographer came to mind. Diane Arbus once said, “A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you the less you know.” The same intimacy and ruthlessness that exists in that space between an artist and their subject can also exist in the private pages of our diaries—the only place where many of us allow our true selves to expand and breathe, emerge. The safety is in the secrecy.

In our interview, I spoke with Serena about the impulse to journal as escape; lonely nights curled up with leather notebooks and Sarah MacLaughlin (Ooo, note to self: make a Music for Journaling Spotify playlist!); and the troubling question of what to do with journals that are filled with anger, desire, sex, and other messiness.

And, as always in Show Me Your Diary, Serena gives us a peek inside some of her actual diaries…let’s go!

A cache of Serena’s well-loved journals.

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



SERENA BURDICK: Hands down Team Journal. Even as a child, when I first wrote in the blank pages of a puffy pink notebook, I journaled. Maybe this came from my mother. “Honey, you should journal,” or maybe I gravitated toward that particular word because it’s active. One keeps a diary, they don’t diary. The word journaling, the forward motion of it, feels motivating. I also believed a diary was meant for girls who wrote about crushes and make-up in looping bubble letters. A diary was Sweet Valley High. A journal was Jane Austen. I aspired to the latter.

How long have you kept a journal?

I started journaling when I was twelve years old and my world felt like it was falling apart. My grandmother had died and my parents were newly divorced. My mother bought me a journal and encouraged me to write down my feelings.

Serena’s first journal!

My first entry reads, “Today was not a good day, or a bad day, it was just a day.” That was also when I started disappearing into novels, pretending I was anywhere else.

Journaling went alongside this even though, in a way, it was the opposite of disappearing into stories. It forced me to be present and acknowledge what was going on around me. Slashing my anger out in red pen—not a romantic start to my journaling life—allowed me a different kind of escape. It made my experiences feel real during a time when my life felt totally out of my control.

What do you hope will happen to your journals once you are gone?

This is a hard one. I’ll never destroy them, which means someday my family will most likely find them. And yet, this line of thinking immediately makes me want to censor myself, which defeats the purpose.

For me, journaling is about letting go. My handwritten pages are filled with misspelled rambling confessions, truths, desires, sex, anger, all the messiness and joys of my life. I found a quote from 1999 where I say, “It’s hard to write without imagining someone reading this one day. Do I censor myself because of this? Try to write with eyes only you see…I am not sure I can. I am more than one. I am all of my critics.”

What has journal-keeping given you or taken away from you?

It has given me a window into the past, and taken away any illusions I have about it. It’s a strange feeling to remember a thing one way and discover—with your own handwritten evidence—that you were wrong.

I have reread very little of my journal entries over the years, but there was a day, not long ago, when I read an entry in an attempt to convince myself that a piece I’d written from memory was entirely accurate.

What occurred before this was me googling a movie star I’d had an affair with in my twenties. I was hoping to reorient myself with his face, and instead found myself reading about how he was caught up in the #MeToo movement. One woman accused him of groping her in a bar, and another accused him of rape. I was a waitress he picked up in a restaurant. Not a fact I am proud of, but in my case, it was mutual and fun, so why was I suddenly flooded with shame?

When I told my husband he started asking me pointed questions.

“Was he handsy in the restaurant?”

“Absolutely not. I would never have tolerated that.”

“Did he use a condom?”

“How am I supposed to remember a thing like that?”

“I mean,” shrug of his shoulders. “You’re a very detail-oriented person. Seems like something you’d remember.”

Is it? What else had I not remembered?

When I finally opened my journal—unsure why it hadn’t occurred to me to do this before writing the story—I was stunned to see what I had strategically forgotten. The movie star’s fingers curling around the synthetic fabric of my pantleg as I stood taking his order. The sick feeling in my stomach, followed by confusion and flattery and embarrassment. The fear that people were looking, and was I supposed to be doing something about it? And how, later, I told him I wouldn’t have sex with him, and yet he followed me into the shower anyway. How in the end I didn’t say no, and wasn’t I supposed to be thrilled because I was a waitress and he was a famous actor?

It wasn’t a traumatic experience, but a complex one I didn’t know what to do with it at that age, so I colored it how I wanted. The memories returned the moment I read my own words, which I am overwhelming grateful to have. It will be interesting to see what I misremember twenty years from now.



How has your journal-keeping changed over the years?

In my teens and twenties journaling was an emotive, dramatic, often tearful, event. On lonely nights I’d put on Sarah MacLaughlin and curl up with a lined, leather notebook, filling the pages with angsty youthful longings.

I was sure I was going to tell you that this changed after marriage and children, my voice had matured and settled, but rereading a handful of entries, it seems that the difficulties that filled the pages of my earlier journals, eating disorders and loneliness, have been replaced with equally as emotional, if not more tempered, entries of mothering two boys, one who has grown into a dare devil teenager riding motorcycles and climbing cell towers, financial struggle, marriage compromises, and the endless desire for a star-studded career.

Some of Serena’s lists and desires, demands and ambitions.

It’s almost comical to see how adamantly I want a thing, then get it, and adamantly want the next thing. I am passionately future oriented. Throughout the years my entries are filled with columns, such as: “What I want,” and “What I am going to do to get it.” One entry reads: “I, Serena Burdick, intend to see that the following circumstances have occurred by September 7, 2003.” How very specific.

I will say that there is a lot more gratitude in my later entries, an ability to reflect and see, in spite of my restless desires, how blessed I am. At least I’ve matured a little.

Why do you keep a journal?

It’s a mix of so many things, an in-the-moment desire to express myself, to spew my insides on a page. It’s a place to put down intention, and a place for memories. More often these days, I find myself drawn to the page so I won’t forget how a conversation went, what my child said, or how lovingly my husband pointed out a selfish thing I did, or the argument my sister and I had, or a day I sat under a blooming lilac tree and recognized the perfection of it all.

If I never look back, it still feels important to put my experiences down in a concrete place. It’s a way to hold onto something that will, inevitably, be gone one day.

Who are you writing to in your journal?

At first, I thought, “Aren’t we all just writing to ourselves?” but then I asked myself what that means, exactly. I guess it’s my future self I’m writing to, a person I have not yet evolved into.

When I write, I abstractly imagine myself looking back with a shake of my head as if to say, “how little I knew.”

More About Serena Burdick:

Serena Burdick is the USA Today, Toronto Star and Publishers Weekly bestselling author of THE GIRLS WITH NO NAMES. She is the author of the novel THE STOLEN BOOK OF EVELYN AUBREY, FIND ME IN HAVANA, GIRL IN THE AFTERNOON, and A PROMISE TO ARLETTE. Her books have been translated into multiple languages and published in twelve territories to date. She studied creative writing at Sarah Lawrence College, holds a Bachelors of Arts from Brooklyn College in English literature and an Associates of Arts from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in theater. She lives in Western Massachusetts with her husband and two sons. Join Serena at her upcoming book events: Sunday, August 3, '25 @1pm

Zibby's Bookshop

1113 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA Saturday, August 9, '25 @4pm

Book Passage

51 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA Watch an interview about Serena’s new Man Ray-inspired novel here. Read a review of her gorgeous new historical fiction novel A PROMISE TO ARLETTE here. Find Serena online: Author website on instagram at @serenaburdick

