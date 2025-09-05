Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who write them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

I love catching a glimpse of both Chloé’s closet and bookshelf!

Today’s interview is with writer Chloé Caldwell. Her newest book, Trying: A Memoir, is out now, and her cult classic, Women: A Novella, was recently reissued (←click to listen to a great conversation about the reissue between agency “sister wives” Caldwell and Courtney Maum).

Desire—both its deliciousness and destructiveness—is a vital theme in both these books. Chloé’s writing has been called “delightfully frenetic,” “utterly consuming,” and “bracingly sexy” (emphasis on the sexy). To me, the most alluring aspect of her work is its abject intimacy. Every page submerges you, deeper and deeper, until you are swimming inside her heart. That is a dark place, sometimes, but the ribbon of sharp humor that runs throughout the books lets in just enough light.

In the beginning of her new book, Trying, Chloé tracks her desire to get pregnant—a desire that quickly becomes obsession. She writes: “The longing itself is addictive, too. The longing is a place. If the longing goes away, what will I be left with?”

This recognition of longing as a place snapped something together for me; years ago, when I was co-editing the anthology Wanting: Women Writing About Desire, this was the heat we were searching for when reading through submissions. That sticky, painful, glorious, agonizing place of wanting something and not knowing whether or not you were going to get it. This is the setting Chloé is so brilliant at building.

I’ve been reading the wartime journals of Marguerite Duras, a clutch of notebooks she kept while living in France in the 1940s. Until reading these diaries, I hadn’t realized how much of the The Lover—another book that submerges readers in the same delirious way as Chloé’s—came directly from her own childhood in colonial Vietnam. A favorite passage:

So, I’m fifteen and a half.

It’s on a ferry crossing the Mekong River.

The image lasts all the way across.

I’m fifteen and a half, there are no seasons in that part of the world, we have just one season, hot, monotonous, we’re in the long hot girdle of the earth, with no spring, no renewal.

In this heat, in this interminable crossing, is the same longing that is Chloé’s subject. We sit and steep on that ferry, caught in the same way that the narrator can never disembark. This is the rendering of the “place” of longing.

When I first approached Chloé about this interview, she suggested sharing her dream diaries, which are a kind of main character in Trying (a hero, even, in their own way!). Dreams are another abstract place that is similarly impossible to inhabit the harder you try. I loved getting a look at some of her entires here (Leslie Jamison even has a cameo!), and loved even more getting to hear her thinking around the function of her habit of cataloging her dreams.

**Note to my fellow writers: Chloé has two upcoming workshops in November that sound AMAZING: one focused on generative (okay, binge) writing and the other focused on Writing Divorce. More information below her bio at the end of this interview!

And onward: In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, Chloé and I talk about the utility of recording dreams, the grief and gift of a loved one leaving you their journals, the beauty of a journal with a pocket tucked in back (one of my personal reqs!), and why a book title with the word “journal” or diary” in it is bound to be juicy…

And below, of course, Chloé shows us some of her diaries!

A smattering of Chloé’s journals.

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



CHLOÉ CALDWELL: I’ll call it anything. I try to not get bogged down with terms. I gravitate toward “journal” though.

How long have you kept a diary?

Writing is the only thing I’ve done my whole life. I’ve kept one since I learned to write, so like age eight?? I was at the peak of writing in journals in my twenties. I filled those babies up fast. Once I started, I could barely stop. This photo is an eight of my journals, many are in storage, huge containers full, and these are just some I had on hand without tearing my apartment apart.

More journals!

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

I want to leave them for one (or multiple) of my writer friends. I need to put that in my will; thanks for the reminder! I think it would be cool if she had them to deal with the grief of me being gone, as well as digging through them for any good parts. My dad died last December, and reading his journals has been a huge part of my grieving process. It’s the biggest gift, I get to learn more about him and recall some of our trips together.

There’s this one journal he bought while we were in Italy in 2005. We both wrote passages in it, like a shared travel journal. In it, he recorded our days and what we both ate throughout the day. He brought the journal on other trips we did together, one to Austin, TX and one to Berlin, Germany. There were memories and anecdotes he wrote down that I’d otherwise never know about. I treasure it.

My dad died last December, and reading his journals has been a huge part of my grieving process. It’s the biggest gift, I get to learn more about him and recall some of our trips together.

Do you ever lie in your journal?

If I do, it isn’t on purpose. It’s more when I avoid writing in my journal or diary that I know I’m avoiding something. I know that once I’m writing on the page, I’ll have to face stuff I don’t want to face. The writing has a mind of its own. I can’t hide when I’m writing.

I want to have Chloé’s dreams.



Do you ever tuck ephemera into your journal?

I’ve recently begun doing that more intentionally. In the past two years I traveled a lot, on two book tours. I acquire bookmarks and stickers and photo booth strips. I used to put them in boxes but it's way less cluttered to just tape them into my journals. I do love a journal with a pocket in the back.

Do you ever re-read your own diaries?

It’s a slippery slope because I can lose whole days when I begin doing so. Something eerie happened while I was working on my book Trying, in 2023 and 2024. I came upon a dream journal I’d kept back when I’d been married. Like I say in Trying, “the dreams predicted it. All my dreams come true, I tell people.”

Finding those journals was unbelievable. I didn’t even remember writing them, and they validated so much of what I’d gone through in my marriage and divorce and queerness (read Trying to understand what I’m talking about!). After that experience I began to trust my intuition more deeply.

Another dream journal entry.

On another page, I quote the dream journals, the first one reading, “Trying to run up a hill—too hard. There was a couple on the path and they told me I could do it but that it would be hard.” I had a really challenging two years after that dream: divorce, my dad’s death, two moves, more losses, all in the midst of two book releases. Like the couple on the path told me it would be, it was hard, but I did do it.

Is there a diarist you aspire to or a diarist who has inspired you?

Not exactly, but I like diary structure in books, or in book titles. For example, any titles with “diary” or “journal” in the title, for example The Folded Clock: A Diary by Heidi Julavits and Journal of Solitude by May Sarton and Diary of a Mad Housewife by Sue Kaufman. Same with “notes” — I love the books Notes To Self by Emilie Pine and Notes To Myself by Hugh Prather. I had wanted my book to have the sub-title “Notes on Trying.” Growing up, I loved reading Go Ask Alice. When titles have those words in them, you just know the book is going to be juicy.

Share

More About Chloé Caldwell:

CHLOÉ CALDWELL is the author of the national bestseller, Women (Harper Perennial, 2024). Her new memoir Trying, is now out from Graywolf Press. She is also the author of the books I’ll Tell You In Person (2016), The Red Zone (2022), and Legs Get Led Astray (2012). Chloé’s essays have appeared in The New York Times, MSNBC, The Cut, The Believer, The Strategist, Vogue, Bon Appétit, and many anthologies including Goodbye To All That and Sluts. She lives in Hudson, NY and offers writing support and retreats at www.scrappyliterary.com. You can find her on instagram at @chloeeeecaldwell and substack. Learn more at www.chloesimonne.com Upcoming Workshops:

Thanks for reading The Magpie by Kelly McMasters! As always, more of what I’m up to can be found on my website, and you can follow me on Instagram for day-to-day updates.

Buy The Leaving Season here, Welcome to Shirley here, Wanting: Women Writing About Desire here, and This is the Place: Women Writing About Home here.