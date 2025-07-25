The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl B Werber's avatar
Cheryl B Werber
7h

My journals hold all of me. Once I clear probate with my late husband's estate I will write my will to specify exactly what I want done with my journals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stanley Stocker's avatar
Stanley Stocker
15h

This is wonderful. It encourages me to put in my notebook some griefs that I've been carrying around in my head and body but haven't yet put in my notebook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kelly McMasters and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture