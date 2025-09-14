Hello there! Welcome to The Magpie, a newsletter that serves as a collection of shiny objects about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. My current obsession is diaries and the people who keep them. Since I started keeping one at age eight, my diary has been a place of exploration and intensity, of lists and favorite quotes, of ticket stubs and wildflowers. It is a place to remember and a place to dream.

My most recent book, The Leaving Season: A Memoir in Essays, is out now! I relied on decades of my own diaries to help me write this book. My next book focuses on historical diaries of women, famous and not, and why we continue to write—and read!—these archives.

This is a Show Me Your Diary interview, a series that explores diaries and the creatives who keep them. Every week, I ask a new person to give us a peek inside their diary process, complete with photos. Yes, we are very nosy!

Janice with her collage diaries

Today’s interview is with artist Janice McDonald. Working seriously in collage since the 1990s, Janice began a daily collaging-in-diaries practice in 2019 that shifted her practice and sparked with a huge audience (including me!). In our interview below, she explains the way this experiment came about (much more kismet than intention, as with most things journaling-related) and her rules for continuing: one a day, every day.

In Colorado? Lucky you! Janice’s collage diary work is on display at the Arvada Center through November 9 of this year. (If you go, please send me photos!) Along with some of the physical diaries, Janice created a collective diary that allows us to see her entire year. The piece, called Momentum, is striking in the way it moves and flows, reflects back the tides of her year. Here is a close-up of Momentum:

Detail shot of Janice’s piece Momentum

As a words person, Janice’s decision to allow the paper to speak for each day felt wildly daring. I don’t think I could resist making a small notation somewhere about the details of the day. I love looking at the rhythms of the different bands of entries in Momentum, and I also love getting up close, diving into one solitary day. The bluets entry on the bottom left of this close-up, for example, is such a different mood than the parrot-bright one above it. Breaking time down like this reminds me of just how many days are in a month, just how many hours are in a week, just how many minutes are in a day (1,440 in case you are wondering!).

I can’t think about time without thinking of Virginia Woolf, of course. “She felt very young; at the same time unspeakably aged,” she writes in Mrs. Dalloway. I had a birthday recently (not a “big” one, but the one before a “big” one, which is always more destabilizing for me than the actual—amiright??) and have been consumed with the thought of time lately. In her Writer’s Diary (I love this post on Virginia’s journals from

), Virginia writes: “Life piles up so fast that I have no time to write out the equally fast rising mound of reflections.” I’ve been trying to describe this collapsing of time into itself in my own journal, but everything falls short. Janice’s collage diaries, however, and especially her piece Momentum, get close to that brimming feeling of time in my chest. (Oh, Virginia to the rescue again: “The world wavered and quivered and threatened to burst into flames.”) Seeing Janice’s diaries all stretched out like that feels like 365 of Mrs. Dalloway’s days at once.

In the SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interview this week, Janice and I talk about her love of the Moleskine Daily, her choice to work only with torn paper in her collages, and the way the bulkiness of a well-worn diary becomes a reminder of the passage of time itself.

And below, of course, Janice shows us some of her diaries! And here’s a real treat: click play on this video for a view of flipping through an entire year’s worth of Janice’s diary entries:

THE MAGPIE: Team Diary vs Team Journal? What do you like to call it?



JANICE MCDONALD: I refer to it as a diary since it has dated pages — I’ve always felt that a journal had the potential to be more free-form than a diary. I call it my collage diary, part of my Momentum project.

How long have you kept a diary?

I started working in the diary on April 1, 2019. I skipped one day when a giant tree fell onto my car and totaled it (thankfully no one was hurt) but otherwise it’s been a consistent daily practice. :) Right now I’m in the midst of my 7th book.

A collage spread from one of Janice’s diaries

What do you hope will happen to your diaries once you are gone?

My highest aspirations are for them to become part of an art museum’s collection or perhaps a library’s artists’ books collection. Short of that, having my children enjoy flipping through them on occasion would be satisfying too.

What is your favorite kind of journal to use?

I work in a Moleskine Daily Diary (3.5 x 5.5”) designed with a page for each day and sourced from my local art supply store. It feels like a treat, and a symbol of ongoing commitment, to acquire the next year’s volume in the fall and have it in my studio, awaiting the new year.

A well-used journal and next year’s, waiting patiently



Why do you keep a diary?

I was given a small 2019 diary for Christmas (2018). I didn’t have an obvious use for it so I set it aside, thinking maybe I’d track workouts (or something) in it. Note that at this time, I’d had a foot in both the art and design worlds for about 20 years. I prioritized running my own graphic design business and, while I had commissions to produce and gallery shows each year, I did not always find time to work on my art everyday.

April 1 arrived and I noticed the little book shoved to the back of my desk, still empty. It occurred to me that maybe it would be an interesting place to work with some of the small scraps of collage paper that accumulate in my studio — to create a visual diary of sorts.

Janice’s tools: her diary, a glue stick, and recycled paper

I work with recycled bits of everyday printed materials, including fragments of junk mail and household packaging. Unlike most collagists, I work almost entirely with torn papers which I find to be freeing in itself. The only straight lines in my work are the edges of a page or a line within the imagery.

The only straight lines in my work are the edges of a page or a line within the imagery.

There are always paper fragments that don’t find a place within a larger collage, but remain interesting to me. Using those pieces to start small compositional studies seemed like a fun idea. The whole endeavor began without any pre-planning. I didn’t think of it as a daily practice when I began. I never thought I would start a “streak” of making one per day. However, I pretty immediately realized that working in the diary on a daily basis was achievable. I found the dated pages to be surprisingly motivating to keep going, one day at a time. Also the book becomes bulky due to the added content, a strong reminder of the passage of time over the course of a year.

The power of a single day

When do you collage in your diaries?

The small page format means that I usually spent 15-30 minutes working on a collage during a kind of a simple, wrapping-up-the-day process. My personal criteria is to work on each dated page sometime during that actual day. I prefer to work in the evening, but if I know I have late night social obligations, I sometimes will make the collage earlier in the day.

Once I realized how fulfilling the project was, I always somehow made the time. This daily practice has become a personal ritual of sorts, a quiet and meditative time. Thankfully my family and friends have gotten used to me stealing away for awhile—they know and acknowledge how meaningful it is to me.

A view of Janice’s journal process on an airplane tray table!

I work at a table with a stack of magazines and a few small trays of paper fragments so it’s very easy to start and to clean up. I maintain this little zone quite apart from my more chaotic studio space. Portability has been very important for me as I travel a fair amount. I keep the diary in a small pouch, along with a glue stick and a burnishing tool, in my carry-on bag. I usually travel with a magazine and often pick up collage materials along the way. I have been known to make a collage on the tray table while in flight!

What do you do with your diaries? Where do you store them?

I take a photo and post each day’s composition to my Instagram story. At the end of the year I sometimes film a flip-through video so people can get a glimpse of the compositions in context.

Janice has seven collage diaries so far

One year I scanned all the collages in the diary and arranged them digitally in horizontal stripes, each band being a month. I was able to print it out at 4 by 6 feet and evaluate my daily practice in a wildly different format. The accumulated effort and incremental passage of time was obvious in a whole new way. It was as if I could see a personal symbology or new language developing over time. (Here is a photo of that piece, titled Momentum, below.)

Janice’s “Momentum,” a large-scale arrangement of the diary entries in horizontal stripes, each band being a month

I recently scanned the collages from 2024 and they will be projected sequentially at an upcoming exhibition. The diaries will also be in a case, on display. Once a diary is complete, I label the spine with a handwritten date and keep them in an archival box.

The accumulated effort and incremental passage of time was obvious in a whole new way. It was as if I could see a personal symbology or new language developing over time.

What are some ways keeping a diary fosters creativity and vice versa?

The collages aren’t planned in advance — I just find an interesting paper fragment, glue it down, and then build the collage one piece at a time in an additive process. I often challenge myself to begin with an odd shape or color and sometimes that takes more time to resolve in a way that I’m satisfied with. Over time I’ve gotten less concerned about needing to produce an amazing collage each day. Some compositions are simply better than others — I’ve realized that it’s the continuing exploration that is most important to me. Sometimes the least visually successful attempts teach me more than the ones that just come together easily / beautifully.

The diary has helped refine my personal aesthetic and develop my compositional skills. It has made me a more confident artist. I remain intrigued with the ways that a dynamic balance can be developed from simple bits of paper. I think a lot about how to bring balance to my daily life so the analogies are often evident to me. I’m also regularly reminded, by the growing girth of the diary, that all the little efforts we make in life really do add up when repeated over time.

Another close-up of a July spread

The ongoing practice provides a real sense of creative momentum that definitely carries over into other projects in the studio. Working in the diary has enhanced my powers of observation. Interesting visual threads and connections between elements seem more readily apparent. The color palette experiments and compositional discoveries that come from working in the diary have enhanced all my other projects. The diary practice has added a layer of continuity that now underpins all my work.

The diary practice has added a layer of continuity that now underpins all my work.

More About Janice McDonald:

Janice McDonald makes elegant, abstract collages from repurposed papers and packaging. She typically works in series, exploring different materials/subjects in a concentrated manner. Janice’s collages have been widely exhibited and, since 2019, she has sustained a daily practice: making a small collage composition on a page in a diary. This creative habit has been featured in an article in The Times (London) and been the subject of many presentations. Janice is based in Denver, Colorado and holds a BFA from Oregon State University. Instagram: @janicemcdonaldart Current Show: COllage: Colorado collage exhibition

Janice has had works from several series of her collages selected for the COllage exhibition, on view September 11 through November 9, at the Arvada Center. There'll also be a projection of all of her 2024 daily collages and video of diary work in progress.

The Arvada Center is located at 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. Arvada, Colorado. Gallery hours are Mon-Fri 11am-7pm; Sat 10am-4pm; Sun 12pm-4pm. COllage is on view in the main gallery on the first floor. Not able to make it to Colorado?:

Janice wrote about the collage diary project in detail after a video of the 2022 diary went viral on Instagram: https://www.janicemcdonald.com/blog/about-my-collage-diary-a-social-media-phenomenon

