The Magpie

The Magpie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McMasters's avatar
Kelly McMasters
1d

I knew you would, Beth!!! We should plan a road trip to Colorado before the show closes in November. It could be a SHOW ME YOUR DIARY field trip!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beth Kephart's avatar
Beth Kephart
1d

I absolutely ADORED this post. I wish I could see these pieces in person. Thank you, Kelly, for introducing us to Janice, and thank you, Janice, for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kelly McMasters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture