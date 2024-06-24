The Leaving Season Postcard Project was born out of my love for postcards and a suspicion that we are all leaving things, all the time. If you’d like to send me a postcard, please check out this link for instructions.

“I left piece by piece…”

This is the first Leaving Letter I ever received, which came out of a reading and lunch at the EMET Room near Philadelphia, hosted by the incredible Sheri Resnik. This piece was one of the written responses that came out of a workshop we did together and was one of many that stuck with me from that afternoon.

Leaving my husband was a process. I left piece by piece, processing each letting go along the way. I did not share my gradual letting go. I held it close. It was dear to me, I was trying to find my way and didn’t want other voices clouding the path back to myself. I finally told my husband the day after my 40th birthday party. My best friend was in from D.C. & we spent the entire night talking. She was the first person I shared everything with. It was freeing. When my mom asked why I chose the day after my party to leave, I told her the truth. I did it because I grabbed the moment I felt brave enough to do it.

