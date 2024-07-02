The Leaving Season Postcard Project was born out of my love for postcards and a suspicion that we are all leaving things, all the time. If you’d like to send me a postcard, please check out this link for instructions.

“I unpacked honeymoon lingerie into my childhood dresser…”

I love this postcard not only because it is in pencil (brave!), but because it seems parts were clearly erased and re-written. Or perhaps just smudged by the fingers of the post person? Either way, this card is a view into what is usually an invisible part of the writing process. The handwritten words are so precise, as are the incredible details of this unexpected turn.

In a hotel room with my husband, 6 days after our wedding, I got a call: my mom—57, never smoked—had lung cancer. I ran to Hertz. Rented a car. Left my what-just-happened-here spouse behind. At home, I unpacked honeymoon lingerie into my childhood dresser. Hung my wedding dress next to my prom dress. Texted my husband. “I’m sorry.” I would stay gone for two years until she died. Then I would return to, and barely recognize, my old life. And I would, for 10 years and counting now, wonder if what I chose to abandon, at the rental counter at Hertz, would be another thing I can’t get back.

Leave a comment

Want to be part of The Leaving Season Postcard Project? Or use the postcards in your classroom or bookclub? Send me a note!

Message Kelly McMasters

The Magpie is a newsletter about writing, creativity, hopes, and obsessions. I’m so happy to have you in this community.

If The Magpie has sparked your interest, I’d love it if you would share it with a friend.

Share The Magpie

As always, more of what I’m up to is at my website, and you can follow me on Instagram for day-to-day updates.

Buy The Leaving Season here, Welcome to Shirley here, Wanting: Women Writing About Desire here, and This is the Place: Women Writing About Home here.