how to keep a diary (& why you want to)

I loved talking to Nancy about her diaries for The Magpie’s SHOW ME YOUR DIARY series last week, so it was no surprise that I enjoyed geeking out with Nancy about diaries so very much on this Substack live! Nancy has been running this fantastic brown bag lunch series all summer and I was excited to hop in and discuss diaries and the way they relate to voice, creativity, and women’s rights.

For anyone who missed the Substack live, you can view the recording of our conversation above (and then check out all her other chats with amazing folks like Domenica Ruta on building community, Emily Van Duyne on rewriting a myth, finding joy with Sherisa de Groot, discovering what you really want with Tracy Gee, and more!). Also, this was my very first Substack live, so thanks an extra bunch for tuning in…I promise to not angle my camera up my nose next time (woops).

There are some fantastic SHOW ME YOUR DIARY interviews coming up in the next few weeks and I’m so excited to share them with you. I spent the past few days in the company of some dear friends and writers and it was so much fun to see everyone journaling in the wild! I hope you are, too. More soon…